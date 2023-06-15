Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Recruit Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 268,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,112. Recruit has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.
About Recruit
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruit (RCRUY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.