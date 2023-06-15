Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 268,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,112. Recruit has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

