Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $154,540.30 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $154,540.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,525,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,102,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $65,749.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -0.41.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

