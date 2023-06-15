Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Shares Down 3.7%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 69,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 57,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of development, secure telemedicine, and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It operates through Canada and the United States of America geographical segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

