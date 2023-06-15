Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $560.27

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.27 ($7.01) and traded as high as GBX 651.80 ($8.16). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.03), with a volume of 4,019,832 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTO. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.32) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.94) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.07) to GBX 670 ($8.38) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.13) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.88) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 623.44 ($7.80).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 627.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 560.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,829.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,204,360.36). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

