Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up to $23.48

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $24.60. Replimune Group shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 44,521 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Replimune Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.