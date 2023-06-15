Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $681,778.04

Request (REQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Request has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $70.70 million and $681,778.04 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Request

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07046084 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $672,918.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

