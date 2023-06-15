RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Up 13.8%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 63,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 26,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
RESAAS Services Trading Up 6.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.57.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
Read More
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.