Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 15th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AUMN, AWH, AWX, CANF, EADSY)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 15th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM). B. Riley issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

