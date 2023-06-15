Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 15th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AUMN, AWH, AWX, CANF, EADSY)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 15th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM). B. Riley issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

