Revain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.50 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and $132,637.29 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

