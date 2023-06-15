Reviewing Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) & Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coffee and Jammin Java’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $65.71 million N/A -$3.74 million $0.07 23.43 Jammin Java N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Jammin Java has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coffee.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee -6.77% -18.21% -11.43% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coffee and Jammin Java, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Coffee has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jammin Java beats Coffee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. The company supplied private label coffee under labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, the company roasts and blends company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. operates as a coffee roaster, marketer and distribution company. It provides premium-roasted coffee and teas to grocery retail, online, service/hospitality, office coffee service, and the big box store industry. The firm develops its coffee lines under the Marley Coffee brand. The company was founded by Rohan A. Marley and Shane Whittle on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

