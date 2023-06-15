RH (NYSE:RH) Director Keith Belling Sells 1,000 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.86. 595,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.26. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in RH by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 66.6% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

