RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.30 ($13.23) and last traded at €12.60 ($13.55). Approximately 1,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.90 ($13.87).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 8.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $917.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.03.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

