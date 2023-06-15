Riva Bakal Sells 2,037 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) insider Riva Bakal sold 2,037 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $15,929.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Riva Bakal sold 1,145 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $8,404.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.92. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.10 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 291.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 77.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

