RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,098 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,506,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,644,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

