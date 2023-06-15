RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 535,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 331,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 243,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.09. 627,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

