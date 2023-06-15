RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 458,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,330. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

