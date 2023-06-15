RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $103.98. 1,264,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,324. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

