RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,031. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day moving average of $236.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

