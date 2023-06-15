Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

