Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 582,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

