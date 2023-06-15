RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.91.

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

