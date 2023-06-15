RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

RPT opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $895.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,562,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

