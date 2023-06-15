Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,173. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

