Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 140 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Geisinger Health acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,529,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.43. 1,712,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,932. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

