Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 97 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

TYL traded down $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.20. 36,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.87 and its 200 day moving average is $346.05. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,586 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.