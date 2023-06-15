Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,798,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,880,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 31.7% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,367. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

