Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 574,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 281,448 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,096,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 486,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 426,283 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

