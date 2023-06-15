Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 207,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $33.56. 80,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,815. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

