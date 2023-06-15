Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 201,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,258,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,350,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 121,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.36.

