Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.85. 167,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,016. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.21.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

