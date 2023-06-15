Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 121,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,504. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.44 and its 200 day moving average is $226.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

