Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,727,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,308,000 after purchasing an additional 451,112 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,709. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

