RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Buys £10,320 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Julie Southern acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($12,912.91).

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,622.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.14. RWS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 417.49 ($5.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

RWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.88) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

