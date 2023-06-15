Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.81.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $313.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.47. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.21.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. Saia’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.