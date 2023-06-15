Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.81.

SAIA opened at $313.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.47. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.21.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. Saia’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

