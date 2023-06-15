SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.79

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €111.79 ($120.20) and traded as high as €123.78 ($133.10). SAP shares last traded at €123.68 ($132.99), with a volume of 1,505,392 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.