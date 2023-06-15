Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.97

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 131191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.
Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.
