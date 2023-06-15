Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $41.96. 232,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 734,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

