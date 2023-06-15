Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.70

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 342085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

