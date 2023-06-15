Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Reduced by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $46.21. 332,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,236. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

