Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,352 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 29.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $84,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHX opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

