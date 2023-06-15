Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

