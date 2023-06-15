Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $286.59 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00105545 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00034403 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018116 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 224.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00300355 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

