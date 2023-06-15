Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 345 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $62,033,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.59. 39,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $5,474,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.