Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 2,241 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.5% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Target were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

Target stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.