Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $2.57 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

UNP traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.47. 305,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.47. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.