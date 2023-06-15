Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,121,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,983,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $176.44. 331,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

