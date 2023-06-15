Selway Asset Management Acquires 17,600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1,466.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WFC opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

