Selway Asset Management Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 3.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 322,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,181.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

