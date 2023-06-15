Selway Asset Management Buys 3,240 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMI opened at $234.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.55. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

