Selway Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

